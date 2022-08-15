Advocates warn of 'tsunami of homelessness'

A man is seen sleeping in a bus shelter outside the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Homeless support groups warn of what they call "a tsunami of homelessness" towards the end of next year, when COVID-related protections are reduced, unless Australia's supply of social housing is dramatically boosted.

A new campaign is trying to dispel misconceptions - and stigma - about homelessness, especially for women. Market research has found it's still seen as predominantly a male issue.

In a survey commissioned by Launch Housing, nearly half the respondents said homelessness was mainly a male issue, and due to lifestyle choices like drugs or alcohol.

But according to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, around 73 per cent of clients receiving homelessness services in September were women and children - around the same ratio as a year earlier.

