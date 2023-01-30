AEK Athens turned the derby into a walkover and took the first position in Super League

AEK Athens turned the derby against Aris for the 20th round of the Super League into a walkover, taking the victory that brings them to the top of the standings.

KEY POINTS
  • They beat Aris at the OPAP Arena
  • Olympiacos defeated OFI in Karaiskakis
  • Playoff dream alive for Nea Salamina
AEK Athens moved to the top of the league after a 3-0 win over Aris at the OPAP Arena.

With three matches to complete the 20th round, Matias Almeida's team overtook Panathinaikos in the standings.

With goals from Amrabat, Gacinovic and Pineda, as well as Araujo winning a penalty and dishing out two assists, Enosis easily cruised to victory.

It should be noted that Aris was playing with 10 players from the 60th minute due to the suspension of Etembo with a second yellow card.

Olympiacos managed to subdue OFI at "Georgios Karaiskakis", after winning with 2-1.
