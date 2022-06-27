Albanese: we live in an uncertain world

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon board the plane to Europe for a NATO Leaders' Summit in Europe Source: AAP/Lukas Coch

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is concerned about the "closeness" between China and Russia and the implications for world security as he prepares to attend a NATO summit in Madrid.

Ανησυχία Αλμπανίζι για τις σχέσεις Κίνας- Ρωσίας

27/06/202203:18
