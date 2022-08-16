Albanese: Morrison secretly appointed himself to five portfolios

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.

Labor is leading the Coalition in the polls. Credit: AAP

Prime Minister Anthone Albanese revealed today that his predecessor had been 'self-appointed' to five ministries in 14 months.


This morning Prime Minister Anthoni Albanizi announced from Canberra that his predecessor, apart from the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet, had taken over the portfolios of five ministries for the period March 2020 - which began the pandemic - until May 2021.

They were the Ministries of Health, Economy and Resources while he had assumed co-responsibility in the Interior, Finance and Industry.

Albanizi, the former prime minister assumed co-responsibility for Health and Economy portfolios in May 2020.

Secret self-appointments are an attack on democracy, said the Prime Minister while also blaming the ministers of the Morrison government.

Scott Morrison issued an apology in social media.
