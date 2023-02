The referral of Pavlos Polakis to the Ethics Committee of SYRIZA and his removal from the position of Transparency Minister was decided by the party's leader, Alexis Tsipras.





After the Special Court's conviction of Nikos Pappas, Polakis targeted judges and journalists in a post.





Pavlos Polakis' position as Transparency Minister is taken over by Yannis Ragousis and Dimitris Tzanakopoulos will be the Parliamentary Spokesman.