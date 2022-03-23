Alkinoos Ioannidis: "I write songs only when life is absent"

Ioannidis

Ο σπουδαίος τραγουδοποιός μίλησε στο Ελληνικό Πρόγραμμα της Ραδιοφωνίας SBS Source: Flickr/ Josep Tomàs CC BY-NC_SA 2.0

In an interview with SBS Greek, Alkinoos Ioannidis talks about his upcoming concerts that aim to remind us of the visual problems faced by our fellow human beings, his own experiences of war, his artistic career and his love for Australia.

Ιn a small room in Pelion, which was "flooded" with musical instruments, we "met" with the help of technology, Alkinoos Ioannidis.

Main Points

  • The concert "Together in the light" will take place in total darkness
  • The aim is to raise public awareness of the problems of blindness
  • Alkinoos childhood memories of the Turkish invasion and the war
As he proudly said, he now has to hang his guitars from the ceiling in order to fit them into this space, which is his retreat.

The occasion for this communication is a special gesture of sensitivity. A concert for visually impaired people.

The great singer-songwriter, with the support of the charitable NGO "I Read for Others", will hold two concerts in total darkness on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, inviting the audience to feel and understand what it is like to live with blindness.

"We will not simulate the real experience, but at least this way we are starting a discussion in Greece, or continuing it if you like, which is far behind in disability issues. And because the culture of a country is also judged by how it treats disabled people, to a very large extent here we get a very poor rating as a country and as a people," he said in an interview with SBS Greek.

