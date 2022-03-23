Alkinoos Ioannidis: "I write songs only when life is absent"

Ιn a small room in Pelion, which was "flooded" with musical instruments, we "met" with the help of technology, Alkinoos Ioannidis.





Main Points





The concert "Together in the light" will take place in total darkness

The aim is to raise public awareness of the problems of blindness

Alkinoos childhood memories of the Turkish invasion and the war

As he proudly said, he now has to hang his guitars from the ceiling in order to fit them into this space, which is his retreat.





The occasion for this communication is a special gesture of sensitivity. A concert for visually impaired people.





The great singer-songwriter, with the support of the charitable NGO "I Read for Others", will hold two concerts in total darkness on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, inviting the audience to feel and understand what it is like to live with blindness.



