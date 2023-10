Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has put her historic election win down to her COVID-19 response allowing voters to maintain their lifestyles, and promised to deliver a budget before Christmas.





Labor is on track to hold as many as 52 seats - up four on its previous numbers - as counting continues on Sunday.





The Liberal National Party appears to have lost a net four seats, taking its numbers to 34 in the 93-seat chamber.