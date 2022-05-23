Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese poses for photographs with interim ministers Penny Wong, Jim Chalmers, Richard Marles and Katy Gallagher after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, on Monday, 23 May, 2022.

Primeiro-ministro Anthony Albanese na tomada de posse com os seus ministros interinos: Penny Wong, Jim Chalmers, Richard Marles e Katy Gallagher. Source: AAP / LUKAS

Australia's new prime minister will shortly be flying to Tokyo for a crucial summit with leaders of the United States, Japan and India.

Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as the nation’s 31st prime minister after his transition to the top office was expedited ahead of a diplomatic visit to Tokyo.

Mr Albanese attended Government House on Monday in Canberra with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, incoming Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and new Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher to establish an interim ministry.

The ministers will cover all portfolios until the Labor caucus can meet in the week after next to put in place the full ministry.

here.


 

