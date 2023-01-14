SBS Greek

Αntibiotics shortage in Australia

Antibiotics

Amoxicillin antibiotic drug capsules. Credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Published 14 January 2023 at 8:45pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Dina Gerolymou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is facing a critical shortage of antibiotics. Doctors and pharmacists are searching for alternatives for these medicines which are usually readily available and say it’s more complicated than the public realises.

