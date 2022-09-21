SBS Greek

UN Secretary-General calls for taxing the extra profits of fossil fuel industry

Antonio Guterre

Antonio Guterres Credit: X90072

Published 21 September 2022 at 9:33pm
By Dina Gerolymou
Humanity has a “rendezvous with disaster”, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his opening address at the UN's 77th general assembly. Mr Guterres asked world leaders to tax the extra profits of the fossil fuel industry.

The speech of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the77th General Assembly of the Organization did not hold back when he spoke about the climate crisis, and placed the world leaders and the fossil fuel industry before their responsibilities.

Referring to climate change, he said that another war that should stop is the “suicidal war against nature” stressing that action on climate change should be "top priority of every government and multilateral organisation". He went on to say what exactly needs to be done to avoid the worst, starting from reducing carbon emissions.

“Carbon gas emissions should be reduced by 45% by 2030 if we want to have hopes of a zero goal by 2050,” he said. He went on to say that carbon emissions are not only not decreasing but on the contrary, increasing, and stressed that in the last decade carbon emissions have increased by 14%. “We have an appointment with the disaster,” he warned;

he blamed industrialised countries with regard to carbon emissions and stressed the inequalities and climate injustice between these countries and the poor countries of the world. “The climate crisis is an example of moral and economic injustice,” Mr.. Guterres.

“The 20 G20 countries produce 80% of carbon emissions,” he said, and went on to say that the countries that pay the most price in the climate crisis are the low-carbon countries. “Those who suffer are the most vulnerable people,” he said,

the UN Secretary General blamed fossil fuel companies for their behaviour and called on rich countries to tax the extraordinary profits of the fossil fuel sector and invest these revenues in two ways:

A) countries suffering from losses and damage caused by climate change and

B) to sections of the population who are experiencing difficulties due to rising food and energy prices
