Aris Salonica continues to lead the Greek League

The home team won thanks to an own goal by Passalidis in the 55 th minute. Also, victorious this morning (Australian time) were AEK and PAOK.





The results of the 7 th round are:





AEK- OFI 2-1





Panetolikos- PAOK 1-3





Aris- Asteras Tripolis 1-0





Lamia- Panathinaikos 0-2





Atromitos- PAS Giannina 0-2





Volos- Larisa 1-1





Olympiakos- Apollon Smyrnis 2-0





Aris is leading on the table with 16 points, followed by Olympiakos 13, AEK 13, PAOK 12, Volos 12, and Asteras Tripolis 10.

Cyprus

Ολυμπιακός Λευκωσίας- Ομόνοια 1-0 Source: fasoline.gr In Cyprus, Olympiakos Nicosia was the winner today. The results of the 9 th round:





Olympiakos Nicosia- Omonia Nicosia 1-0





Karmiotissa- Anorthosis 1-1





APOEL- Apollo Limassol 1-1





AEL Limassol- Ermis Aradippou 2-1





Paralimni- Doxa Katokopias 0-0





Tomorrow morning (Tue) Nea Salamis is host to Ethnikos Achnas.





Apollon Limassol is at the top of the ladder with 20 points, followed by Anothosis 20, AEL Limassol 18, AEK Larnaca 16, Olympiakos Nicosia 15 and Omonia 15.

Adelaide Olympic misses the finals

In Australia and in South Australia’s NPL, Adelaide Olympic drew 0-0 with Adelaide U21. However, the one point was not enough to secure Olympic the sixth place and a spot in the finals.





In QLD for the 9 th round Olympic Fc plays tonight with Sunshine Coast.