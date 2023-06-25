Athena in the "32" of the Australian Cup

Το βαρύτιμο τρόπαιο του Κυπέλλου Αυστραλίας (φώτο αρχείου) Source: Getty / Getty Images

Athena celebrates her qualification to the "32" of the Australian Cup.

Athena, has secured its participation in the state cup final and at the same time qualification to the round of 32 of the Australian Cup.

The Greek Australian team won 2-1 over Cockburn Soccer Club, at Dalmatinac Park, with all three goals scored in the first half.

This is the fourth time Athena has qualified for the main draw where teams from other states in the country and A-League teams participate, having reached the round of 32 in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

Athena and Inglewood United will be the state's representatives in the round of 32, with the two teams facing off in this year's Western Australian Cup final at Dalmatinac Park in September.
