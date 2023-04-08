Escalation in the Middle East

An Italian tourist lost his life and seven more Italian and British tourists were injured when a car lured foreigners on the city's seafront just after 9pm (local time).





The alleged perpetrator of this attack — which some media call 'terrorist' — was shot dead by a police officer.



There was another attack on the West Bank where two sisters were killed.





They were in a car when they were shot. Their mother, 48, who was injured, was also in



the car. These two incidents occurred shortly after the Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the rocket attack fired at Israel by Lebanon — the first attack by Lebanon in 17 years.



The rockets were fired after two nights of Israeli police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem — which sparked strong reactions in the Middle East.

















