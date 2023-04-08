Escalation in the Middle East

Israeli soldiers prepare weapons in a deployment area on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on November 19. (Getty)

Israeli soldiers prepare weapons in a deployment area on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on November 19. (Getty)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Two attacks in Israel left three dead as the situation in the Middle East escalates.

An Italian tourist lost his life and seven more Italian and British tourists were injured when a car lured foreigners on the city's seafront just after 9pm (local time).

The alleged perpetrator of this attack — which some media call 'terrorist' — was shot dead by a police officer.
READ MORE

Tεταμένη η κατάσταση στη Μέση Ανατολή

There was another attack on the West Bank where two sisters were killed.

They were in a car when they were shot. Their mother, 48, who was injured, was also in
the car. These two incidents occurred shortly after the Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the rocket attack fired at Israel by Lebanon — the first attack by Lebanon in 17 years.
READ MORE

Ελληνίδα Εβραία: Ένιωσα φόβο όταν έμαθα για τους τρομοκράτες

The rockets were fired after two nights of Israeli police raids on the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem — which sparked strong reactions in the Middle East.







Share

Latest podcast episodes

Consul General Kakavelakis

Maniot women, feminist movement and animal rights in the CG's speech on 25th of March

Chocolate Drizzled Koulourakia, Greek Easter Butter Biscuits

Εaster biscuits with chocolate

Greek Super League match - AEK FC vs Olympiacos FC

AEK and Panathinaikos hand in hand at the top

Wechat group shopping

Mobile phones banned in NSW high schools