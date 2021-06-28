Australia: Fears for COVID-19 Delta variant fast spread
A general view outside the vaccination centre at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne. Source: AAP/James Ross
Northern Territory extends lockdown as seventh COVID-19 case is reported from mine outbreak, Southeast Queensland is on the verge' of lockdown as state records two new local COVID-19 cases, South Australia imposes new COVID-19 restrictions as virus flares interstate and Western Australia records one new locally-acquired coronavirus case.
Share