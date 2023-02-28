Australia is sending a band to Eurovision

KEY POINTS The band comes from Perth

Participation with a song reminiscent of 80s

This year's competition in London

The pop metal group Voyager have been chosen after coming second in last year's public vote for a Eurovision contender, known as Australia Decides.





Australia began participating in Eurovision in 2015, but so far only solo acts have competed for the nation.





