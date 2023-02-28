Australia is sending a band to Eurovision

Australian's Eurovision contestants, Voyager (Supplied).jpg

Το συγκρότημα Voyager θα εκπροσωπήσει την Αυστραλία στη Eurovision φέτος Credit: Supplied

For the first time, Australia is sending a band to Eurovision to represent the nation on the world stage at the spectacular song contest being held in Liverpool this year.

KEY POINTS
  • The band comes from Perth
  • Participation with a song reminiscent of 80s
  • This year's competition in London
The pop metal group Voyager have been chosen after coming second in last year's public vote for a Eurovision contender, known as Australia Decides.

Australia began participating in Eurovision in 2015, but so far only solo acts have competed for the nation.

Now Western Australian group Voyager are having their turn after just falling short at last year's Australia Decides music contest.

Voyager came second at Australia Decides last year, missing out to vocalist Sheldon Riley who went on to compete at the 2022 Eurovision song contest.
