Australian consumers' confidence surges in a 10-year-high

Australian consumers' confidence surges in a 10-year-high.

The particularly high optimism of households for the course of the Australian economy as recorded in an Australian bank's survey and the spike in vegetable and fruit prices, the two topics of the Weekly Financial Report (10.12.2020).

