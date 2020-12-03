A double exposure showing market boards at the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Vaccines and markets go hand-in-hand
Source: AAP Image/Vito Corleone / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general use, announcing a rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's jab from next week in a historic advance for humanity's fightback against the coronavirus. Australia remains on track to give its first coronavirus vaccinations by March next year
