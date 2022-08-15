Australian Parliament could recognise Pontian genocide

Steve Georganas MP

The Greek parliament officially recognised the Pontian Genocide in 1994. If the motion passes, Australia could follow suit in 2021 Source: Steve Georganas MP

A motion has been tabled to the House of Representatives to recognise the genocide of Pontian Greeks, Armenians and Assyrians.

MP Steve Georganas moved the proposal which was seconded by MP Trent Zimmerman.

Mr Georganas believes that the proposal would enjoy majority support should it reach the voting stage.

“There’s been hesitancy from every government, every political party, but this time I believe we will make it happen,” he told SBS Greek.

Mr Georganas states hopeful considering the motion was moved in the aftermath of the Armenian genocide recognition by the Biden administration.

“I think the timing is great and that things have started to change.”

The proposal for the recognition of systematic killings of Christian populations by the Ottoman empire between 1914 and 1922 cites witnessing and documentation of incidents by ANZACs.

The motion could be debated within a fortnight.
