Australian PM attends NATO summit - Invites K. Mitsotakis to Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Madrid with an official invitation to the NATO summit, although Australia is not a member of the North Atlantic Alliance. He was invited as part of the first official delegation from Asia and the Pacific to attend the meeting, along with the leaders of New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.





Arriving in the Spanish capital, Mr Albanese condemned the rocket attack on civilians at a Ukrainian shopping mall and explained that Russian aggression was one of the main reasons for his participation in the NATO summit. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he stands by other NATO leaders and allies who intend to hold Vladimir Putin accountable through economic sanctions, political isolation and more military support for Ukraine.





Leaders have gathered for the NATO summit in Madrid to promote peace and security. We are united against Russia’s invasion which is causing devastation in Ukraine and adding to rising cost of living pressures around the world. pic.twitter.com/IHkk5GTDpE





— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 28, 2022





The aggressive actions of Russian President Putin have managed to unite us in condemning this atrocity, the Australian Prime Minister stressed.





"This offensive war is seeing more and more civilians being affected. "And Vladimir Putin unites the world against him with this kind of atrocity."





Today, Mr Albanese will present Australia's vision for the Indo-Pacific at a public NATO forum and is expected to pledge that Australia will uphold the values ​​of respect for international law and territorial integrity.





During a press conference, the Australian Prime Minister stressed that the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have economic consequences for both Europe and countries on the other side of the world,like Australia and New Zealand.





Invitation to the Greek Prime Minister to visit Australia





During the first official dinner of the leaders participating in the NATO summit, according to Greek sources, the prime ministers of Australia, New Zealand and Greece had a meeting during which they discussed issues of interest of the Greek element in these countries. It is even said that Mr. Albanese invited Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit Australia.



