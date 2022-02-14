Australian Politics in Greek: Two interviews and a poll: Monday 14.2.2022

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny. Source: AAP

Jenny Morrison says she was a little bit disappointed with the behaviour of former Australian of the Year Grace Tame during an event at The Lodge last month

Γιατί είναι απογοητευμένη η σύζυγος του Αυστραλού πρωθυπουργού;

SBS Greek

14/02/202207:28
