Authorities keep up the battle with the bushfire in Fraser Island

The Bureau warned that winds with a speed of up to 50 kilometres per hour would lead to more dry conditions, something that could make the authorities’ efforts in Fraser Island more difficult.





Authorities expect some rains in the next few days

Strong winds increase the danger of fire

Although rainfall is expected over the coming days, so far rain hasn’t managed to put out the multiple fronts burning in the island.





So far more than 80,000 thousand hectares of land in the island have been consumed by the fire.





