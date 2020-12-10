Authorities keep up the battle with the bushfire in Fraser Island

An aerial image of damage from the K'gari-Fraser Island bushfire captured on 5 December.

An aerial image of damage from the K'gari-Fraser Island bushfire captured on 5 December. Source: AAP/Save the Fraser Island Dingos

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that the weather changes might prolong the fight against the bushfire in Fraser Island.

The Bureau warned that winds with a speed of up to 50 kilometres per hour would lead to more dry conditions, something that could make the authorities’ efforts in Fraser Island more difficult.

  • Authorities expect some rains in the next few days
  • Strong winds increase the danger of fire
Although rainfall is expected over the coming days, so far rain hasn’t managed to put out the multiple fronts burning in the island.

So far more than 80,000 thousand hectares of land in the island have been consumed by the fire.  

Press Play to hear more in Greek.
An aerial image of the K'gari-Fraser Island bushfire captured on Saturday, December 5.
An aerial image of the K'gari-Fraser Island bushfire captured on Saturday, December 5. Source: AAP/Save the Fraser Island's Dingos
