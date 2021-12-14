Before the judge, two former directors of Melbourne's St Basil's

Before the judge, two former directors of Melbourne's St Basil'sPlay03:20General view of Signage for St. Basil's Homes for the Aged in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/James RossGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.13MB) Judge John Cain will hear the applications on behalf of Vicky Kos and Kon Kontis. Ms Kos and Mr Kontis will appear in-person at the Court.LISTEN TOΕνώπιον του δικαστή, δύο πρώην διευθυντές της «Βασιλειάδας»SBS Greek14/12/202103:20PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗSt Basil's former chairpersons ask not to testify at the Coroner InquestΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗCOVID-19 booster shot approved, several anti-vaxx groups make millions from the protestersΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗThe Federal Aged Care Watchdog did not ever visit St Basil’s during its COVID-19 outbreakShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23