'Big changes' in aged care after damning royal commission report

Royal Commission for Aged Care Quality and Safety sign

The Aged Care Royal Commission is examining homes where residents died of COVID-19. (AAP) Source: AAP

The aged care royal commission has made six urgent recommendations to fix deplorable conditions at some nursing homes during the pandemic. The government has been urged to fund more staff to allow family and friends to visit residents, and at least one infection control expert should be deployed to every nursing home to prevent more deaths.

