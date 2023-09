You don't have to travel all the way to Thessaloniki to eat delicious, creamy bougatsa. We have the answer with the help of our chef:

Bougatsa with cream and sour cherry

We have the help of our chef:

For the cream:





400g of melted unsalted butter





1.5lt milk





150g sugar





140g fine semolina





4 eggs





100g sour cherry spoon sweets





For the sprinkling:





Cinnamon