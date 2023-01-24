Brain drain, economy, cost of living and labour market, what Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed

KEY POINTS
- What he said about the young people driven away by the crisis
- Attacks against the president of SYRIZA
- Tsipras met with pensioners
The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, referred to issues concerning the economy and the labour market during his press conference yesterday at the General Secretariat for Communication and Information.
Mitsotakis noted that the main concern of his government is food inflation, stressing that data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority show a deceleration.
In a caustic mood, the Greek Prime Minister stressed that there is no magic formula for reducing inflation.