Brazil and Portugal "seal" their tickets for the last 16

World Cup Portugal v Uruguay

Ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο κατά τη σημερινή αναμέτρηση με αντίπαλο την Ουρουγουάη Source: ABACA / Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAPImages

Published 29 November 2022 at 2:09pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

Brazil and Portugal have joined the ranks of those teams that have booked places in the Qatar World Cup knockout games.

Having won more World Cups than any other country, expectations are always at the highest level for Brazil - and the backlash is always fierce if they don't live up to them.

With Neymar absent due to an ankle injury, Celesão finally managed to break down Switzerland's resistance with an 83rd-minute goal from Casemiro.

In Group 8, Fernando Santos' Portugal are celebrating qualifying for the World Cup round of 16.

Portugal dominated most of the game against Uruguay, although goals didn't come until the second half - both from Bruno Fernandes.
