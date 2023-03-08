Breaking the stigma on obesity: Australia urged to step up efforts amid global rise in cases

New data released by the World Obesity Federation projects 51 per cent of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035 - that's a rise of 13 percent in 12 years.
The increase will be the fastest among children globally, and also in lower-income countries in Asia and Africa.
The World Obesity Federation is urging all nations to implement an urgent action plan of prevention and treatment measures.
Without this, it predicts the economic impact of the increased rate of obesity will be 6.38 trillion Australian dollars- about three per cent of global GDP.