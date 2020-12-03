Britain greenlights Pfizer vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it's time to 'reclaim our lives'. Source: AFP

British authorities have approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use in the country.

The first batch, 800,000 doses, is expected within the next few days. Priority will be given to health workers and workers at aged care centres. At first vaccinations will only be available via nurses in hospitals, but later people will be able to get it from their local GP.
Britain approved the vaccine for emergency use a few days after getting the data on the third phase of the clinical trials, but authorities say all the proper procedures were followed. 

Meanwhile the European Union will be deciding on whether to approve the same vaccine for use by the end of December.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect 94 per cent of adults over the age of 65. Source: Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
