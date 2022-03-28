Budget 2022-23: Federal Cash Splash

AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Government to expand first home buyers' scheme in budget, increase infrastructure spending.

Με το βλέμμα στις εκλογές: Ακρίβεια, καύσιμα και στήριξη στα νοικοκυριά

28/03/202204:59
