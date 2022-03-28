Budget 2022-23: Federal Cash Splash

Budget 2022-23: Federal Cash SplashPlay04:59Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP Image/Richard WainwrightGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.14MB) Government to expand first home buyers' scheme in budget, increase infrastructure spending.LISTEN TOΜε το βλέμμα στις εκλογές: Ακρίβεια, καύσιμα και στήριξη στα νοικοκυριάSBS Greek28/03/202204:59PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΣε εξέλιξη ο νέος γύρος συνομιλιών Ρωσίας- ΟυκρανίαςKyrgios-Kokkinakis through the "16" of Miami Open, new blunder by TsitsipasShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government