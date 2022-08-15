It comes as new global research shows almost eight million deaths each year are connected to smoking but there are services available to help Australians quit the habit.
Cancer risk study shows the danger of smoking
New study has found smkoning heightens the risk of getting cancer. photo by AAP. Source: AAP
An Australian first-study presents alarming new data highlighting how smoking significantly heightens the risk of 12 types of cancer, and that 1-in-7 current smokers will get lung cancer in their lifetime.
