26-year-old of Greek heritage photojournalist Dion Georgopoulos is a finalist in the John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year Awards.











It is part of the Walkley Foundation's mid-year celebration of journalism.





Georgopoulos is a finalist in the visual storytelling category for his work creating “The Canberra Times Lockdown Hotline”.





The project allowed people to record their feelings.