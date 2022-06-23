Cheese and sun-dried tomato triangles (Tiropitakia)

Rafail Pateras

Μια ακόμη εύκολη και γευστική συνταγή από τον ομογενή σεφ Ραφαήλ Πατέρα Source: SBS Greek

An ideal treat for your guests or a quick snack for school and work the cheese triangles (Tiropitakia) with cheese and sun-dried tomato is the best option. We hear more from chef Rafail Pateras.

Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the cheese triangles with kasseri cheese and sun-dried tomatoes are the perfect snack or treat for your guests.

Cheese triangles with cheese and sun-dried tomato

Ingredients you will need:

For the dough

200g yoghurt

150g melted butter

200g sunflower oil

600 g all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of salt

3 teaspoons of baking powder

 

For the filling

400g of kasseri cheese

100g sun-dried tomatoes

A little pepper

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

 

For the spread

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp milk

Sesame seeds

