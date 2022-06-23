Cheese and sun-dried tomato triangles (Tiropitakia)

Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the cheese triangles with kasseri cheese and sun-dried tomatoes are the perfect snack or treat for your guests.

Cheese triangles with cheese and sun-dried tomato

Ingredients you will need:

For the dough





200g yoghurt





150g melted butter





200g sunflower oil





600 g all-purpose flour





1 teaspoon of salt





3 teaspoons of baking powder











For the filling





400g of kasseri cheese





100g sun-dried tomatoes





A little pepper





1 teaspoon of fresh thyme











For the spread





1 egg yolk





1 tbsp milk



