Cheese and sun-dried tomato triangles (Tiropitakia)

Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the cheese triangles with kasseri cheese and sun-dried tomatoes are the perfect snack or treat for your guests.
Cheese triangles with cheese and sun-dried tomato
Ingredients you will need:
For the dough
200g yoghurt
150g melted butter
200g sunflower oil
600 g all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon of salt
3 teaspoons of baking powder
For the filling
400g of kasseri cheese
100g sun-dried tomatoes
A little pepper
1 teaspoon of fresh thyme
For the spread
1 egg yolk
1 tbsp milk
Sesame seeds