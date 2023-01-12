SBS Greek

Cheese croquettes with sun-dried tomato dip

SBS Greek

rafa 2.jpg

Ο ομογενής σεφ Ραφαήλ Πατέρας Credit: commons.wikimedia.org/Rafail Pateras

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2023 at 2:33pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With the help of chef Rafail Pateras, we present you today the crispiest cheese croquettes you have ever eaten, which with the addition of sun-dried tomato dip, make a delicious alternative for the summer.

Published 12 January 2023 at 2:33pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cheese croquettes with sun-dried tomato dip are the best choice for children's parties and beyond.

The crunchy cheese croquettes can easily flatter children, who spend more time at home during this period, due to school holidays.

Cheese croquettes with sun-dried tomato dip

Ingredients you will need:

100g feta cheese
130g gouda cheese
100g graviera or cheddar cheese
1 whole egg and 1 egg white
40g flour
2 tbsp milk
Flour to deep your cheese croquettes
Oil for frying

 
Dip from sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup of sun-dried tomatoes
2 tbsp garlic
1 tbsp parsley
1/3 cup almonds
Zest of one lemon
1/2 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia. On average, one Australian dies every 12 minutes as a result of a cardiovascular disease.

Heart failure what are the symptoms, how to treat it?

imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-X3DTbL2ksoyoHgY.jpg

Άνετη πρόκριση στα προημιτελικά του κυπέλλου Ελλάδος για τους "μεγάλους"

Alkisti Pitsaki.jpg

Ελληνίδα σκηνοθέτρια ανεβάζει τον μύθο της Αθηνάς στην Πινακοθήκη της Βικτώριας

EMISSIONS

Federal government announced stricter limits for large polluters