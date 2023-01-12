Cheese croquettes with sun-dried tomato dip are the best choice for children's parties and beyond.
The crunchy cheese croquettes can easily flatter children, who spend more time at home during this period, due to school holidays.
Cheese croquettes with sun-dried tomato dip
Ingredients you will need:
100g feta cheese
130g gouda cheese
100g graviera or cheddar cheese
1 whole egg and 1 egg white
40g flour
2 tbsp milk
Flour to deep your cheese croquettes
Oil for frying
Dip from sun-dried tomatoes
1 cup of sun-dried tomatoes
2 tbsp garlic
1 tbsp parsley
1/3 cup almonds
Zest of one lemon
1/2 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper