Cheese croquettes with sun-dried tomato dip are the best choice for children's parties and beyond.





The crunchy cheese croquettes can easily flatter children, who spend more time at home during this period, due to school holidays.



Ingredients you will need:





100g feta cheese



130g gouda cheese



100g graviera or cheddar cheese



1 whole egg and 1 egg white



40g flour



2 tbsp milk



Flour to deep your cheese croquettes



Oil for frying









Dip from sun-dried tomatoes





1 cup of sun-dried tomatoes



2 tbsp garlic



1 tbsp parsley



1/3 cup almonds



Zest of one lemon



1/2 cup olive oil

