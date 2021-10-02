Chicken with peas

Chicken and pea stew (Kotopoulo me araka)

Ingredients





1 whole chicken cut into pieces





1 onion, diced





500g frozen or fresh peas





1 can diced tomatoes





500g potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks (nicola or other waxy potatoes work well)





½ cup parsley, roughly chopped





½ cup dill, roughly chopped





¾ cup extra virgin olive oil





Method





In a heavy based saucepan add half the oil and brown the chicken pieces in batches and set aside. Add the onions until soft and return the chicken to the pot. Add the tomatoes, potatoes, two cups of hot water and season. Simmer until chicken and potatoes are cooked (you may need to add more hot water). Add the peas and cook until softened. Add the parsley and dill and check seasoning.



