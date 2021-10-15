Children and mental health: advice from an expert

Lockdowns badly affect children’s speech and language skills and can have long-term effects

The pandemic has affected the children more than anyone. The governments, federal and state, have been trying to address the issue. Greek-Australian psychologist Dr Eleni Kalambouka talks to SBS Greek about the signs of pressure in children and how to support them in this time of uncertainty.

dr Eleni Kalambouka Source: supplied by Dr Kalambouka
Ποιές ψυχικές ασθένειες '"θέριεψαν" μέσα στη πανδημία

Αύξηση της ενδοοικογενειακής βίας επιβεβαιώνει ομογενής ψυχολόγος

