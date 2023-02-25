China has released a 12-point Ukraine peace plan

KEY POINTS Ukraine's leader says he is open to considering parts of China's 12-point ceasefire plan

China claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago

Mr Zelenskyy suggested that China's help could be useful in trying to isolate Russia

Ukraine's leader has given qualified support for China's new pronouncements about the war in his country, saying Chinese interest is "not bad".





"China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad," President Volodymyr Mr Zelenskyy said at a news conference on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on Friday.



