China refuses to apologise over fake war crime photo

Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his outrage after Chinese government spokesman Zhao Lijian shared the fake photo on Twitter.

Source: AAP

Chinas Foreign Ministry refuses to apologise over the tweet with a fake photo of an Australian soldier committing war crimes.

Yesterday, prime minister Scott Morrison demanded that China's Foreign Ministry apologises after a high ranking spokesman posted a tweet containing a fake photograph of an Australian soldier threatening an afghan child.
The tweet appears to be referring to the allegations of war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan and caused an uproar in both the government and the opposition.  
China's controversial doctored tweet
On Monday afternoon, another spokesperson from the same Chinese ministry, Hua Chunying said that Australia needed to do some soul-searching and bring those responsible for the alleged crimes to justice. 
"Shouldn't the Australian government feel ashamed? Shouldn't they feel ashamed for their soldiers killing innocent Afghan civilians?" she said.
