Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school students

Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school students.

Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school students. Source: Greek Community of Melbourne's Language & Culture Schools

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school students

LISTEN TO
Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school students image

Χριστουγεννιάτικα Κάλαντα από Ελληνόπουλα της Μελβούρνης

SBS Greek

25/12/202104:54
ΔΕΙΤΕ AKOMH

'Let us admit our mistakes', the Christmas Message of His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia

Christmas Day and record COVID-19 cases in Australia

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23