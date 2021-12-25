Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school students.

Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school studentsPlay04:54Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school students. Source: Greek Community of Melbourne's Language & Culture SchoolsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9MB) Christmas Carols from the Greek Community of Melbourne's school studentsLISTEN TOΧριστουγεννιάτικα Κάλαντα από Ελληνόπουλα της ΜελβούρνηςSBS Greek25/12/202104:54PlayΔΕΙΤΕ AKOMH'Let us admit our mistakes', the Christmas Message of His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of AustraliaChristmas Day and record COVID-19 cases in AustraliaShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23