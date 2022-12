Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Christmas cookies with orange and cinnamon are suitable both for fasting periods and for those with egg and milk intolerances!



Christmas cookies with orange and cinnamon

Ingredients you will need:





1 cup of sunflower oil





1 cup of olive oil





1 cup orange juice





20 g baking powder





1 teaspoon baking soda





1 teaspoon vanilla extract





zest of 2 oranges





2 teaspoons cinnamon powder





1 tsp. cloves powder