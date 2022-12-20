SBS Greek

"Christmas miracle", four young men missing in Victoria found safe

SBS Greek

Large waves crash over Mornington Pier on July 23, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.

H προβλήτα του Mornington (φώτο αρχείου) Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2022 at 2:58pm
By Stergos Kastlelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Four teenagers have been found alive in what police are calling a "Christmas miracle" after they disappeared in the waters of Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

Published 20 December 2022 at 2:58pm
By Stergos Kastlelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Main Points
  • They had disappeared yesterday afternoon
  • All four are in good health
  • They were found 30 kilometres away
Two 18-year-olds and two girls aged 18 and 19 were found across the bay on Swan Island in the Bellarine Peninsula at about 9am this morning.

They were taken to Geelong Hospital in a stable condition with no apparent injuries.

The four teenagers were using two inflatable paddleboards at Rosebud Beach on Monday - about 30 kilometres away from where they were found.

They were swept away by the tide, wind and current in Port Phillip Bay in the Queenscliff area.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS GREEK

News bulletin, 20.12.22

trumps.jpg

Committee recommends President Trump face criminal charges

Police

Police search for pregnant mum and her three sons missing from Campbelltown

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 19.12.22