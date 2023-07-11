"Closure" after 42 years at the expatriate newspaper "o Kosmos"

newspaper.jpg

Η εφημερίδα «ο Κόσμος» αναμένεται να αποχαιρετήσει τους αναγνώστες της αυτή την Παρασκευή Credit: SBS Greek

With a continuous presence since the early 80's, the newspaper "o Kosmos" is closing down, causing sadness to its loyal readers.

After 42 years of continuous presence, the popular Sydney newspaper "o Kosmos" will cease publication from next Friday.

The historic newspaper was started in the early 1980s by "Neos Kosmos" editor Dimitris Gogos and Labor senator Takis Kaldis, with journalist (SBS Greek) George Messaris in charge of the paper for many years.

The newspaper was owned for the last 10 years by Spyros Charalambous, with previous owners Theodoros and Anastasia Konstantinou.

George Hagivassilis, who has been in charge of the newspaper for many years and a columnist with the column "Worldly and not", which has been hosted on its pages for 34 years, spoke to SBS Greek about this unpleasant development for the newspaper.

"Here's the truth: I don't know the newspaper's finances. I never bothered with it because someone else was always in charge. But all I can assume is of course the finances. At some point the publisher, that's my view of course, the logical view, after ten years he got fed up with losing money and says I'm going to put an end to this business here," he said.

Mr. Hagivassilis mentioned the possibility of the newspaper being published in electronic form.

"As far as I know, there is no such thought of an online newspaper, but I do not rule out that such a thing could be done because the community needs a newspaper different from the others. We should not forget the fact that all these 40 years we have had a giant as our rival, because the Greek Herald has always been the big newspaper. Nevertheless, we survived thanks to the work of the columnists and the technicians and of course the subsidy from the owner Mr. Charalambous."

The Kosmos newspaper started bi-weekly, to be followed by four editions a week.

During the coronavirus pandemic it was decided to go to only one edition a week.

The last edition, next Friday, is expected to feature articles from people who have worked with the historic newspaper from time to time.
