Committee recommends President Trump face criminal charges

Κύρια Σημεία Η παραπομπή σε δίκη είναι κυρίως συμβολική

Η επιτροπή σημειώνει πως ο πρώην πρόεδρος παραπλάνησε εκατομμύρια Αμερικανούς

Στο στόχαστρο και πρώην συνεργάτες του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson opens the final hearing into the January 6th insurrection which saw an armed mob overrun the Capitol building in Washington.





In his opening remarks, he said that the committee is making recommendations that further action be taken - in the criminal justice system.



