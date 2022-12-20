SBS Greek

Committee recommends President Trump face criminal charges

Ο πρώην Αμερικανός πρόεδρος, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Published 20 December 2022 at 3:50pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
The committee investigating the violent 2021 US Capital insurrection is recommending that former US President Donald Trump face criminal charges.

Κύρια Σημεία
  • Η παραπομπή σε δίκη είναι κυρίως συμβολική
  • Η επιτροπή σημειώνει πως ο πρώην πρόεδρος παραπλάνησε εκατομμύρια Αμερικανούς
  • Στο στόχαστρο και πρώην συνεργάτες του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ
Committee chairman Bennie Thompson opens the final hearing into the January 6th insurrection which saw an armed mob overrun the Capitol building in Washington.

In his opening remarks, he said that the committee is making recommendations that further action be taken - in the criminal justice system.

The panel is recommending that criminal charges be laid against former President Donald Trump and potentially against associates and staff who helped him in his campaign to declare the election of current President Joe Biden as invalid.
