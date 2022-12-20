Committee recommends President Trump face criminal charges

Κύρια Σημεία
- Η παραπομπή σε δίκη είναι κυρίως συμβολική
- Η επιτροπή σημειώνει πως ο πρώην πρόεδρος παραπλάνησε εκατομμύρια Αμερικανούς
- Στο στόχαστρο και πρώην συνεργάτες του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ
Committee chairman Bennie Thompson opens the final hearing into the January 6th insurrection which saw an armed mob overrun the Capitol building in Washington.
In his opening remarks, he said that the committee is making recommendations that further action be taken - in the criminal justice system.
The panel is recommending that criminal charges be laid against former President Donald Trump and potentially against associates and staff who helped him in his campaign to declare the election of current President Joe Biden as invalid.