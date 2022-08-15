Concerns flagged over call to reset temporary skilled migration system

A general view of an onion being cut. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire..

Policy experts are calling on Australia to reset its temporary skilled migration program to reduce worker exploitation. But others have raised concerns lower-skilled migrants may miss out, as the Grattan Institute report recommends a new type of worker visa should be granted to higher-paying roles.

This article is available only in Greek.

