Consistent game from a humble Tsitsipas: What was his piece of advice for Greek junior players?

World number 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

World number 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Source: Fiona Hamilton/TENNIS AUSTRALIA

Consistent game from a humble Tsitsipas: What was his piece of advice for Greek junior players?

LISTEN TO
«Ταπεινότητα, σεμνότητα, θράσος»: Ο Τσιτσιπάς μιλά στους τζούνιορς

SBS Greek

27/01/202205:44
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Unstoppable Tsitsipas: For 3rd time in 4 years through in Australian Open Semi Finals, he will play Medvedev

Greek tennis junior star Michaela Laki makes history in Melbourne's Australian Open

