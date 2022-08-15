COP26 agrees on global climate action deal but UN says it's 'not enough'

The UN climate summit has wrapped with a global deal by nearly 200 countries aimed at limiting dangerous temperature rises, despite a last-gasp hitch from India and China seeking to water down language on fossil fuel.

Nearly 200 nations have approved a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiations, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises.

Rich countries stood accused of failing at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to deliver much-needed finance to vulnerable states at risk of drought, rising seas, fire and storms.

Britain's COP26 president Alok Sharma rounded up the marathon negotiations telling delegates: "It is now decision time. And the choices you are set to make are vitally important."

