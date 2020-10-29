Coronavirus forces France and Germany into second lockdown

France's lockdown starts this Friday, with all restaurants, bars and non-essential workplaces being forced to close. Schools will remain open, but with increased health measures. People will only be able to leave their house for serious cause.





Meanwhile, Germany goes into lockdown from Monday, 2nd of December. Restaurants, gyms and theatres will close. The country's Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said that public gatherings will be limited up to 10 people from up to two different households.





