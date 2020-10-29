Coronavirus forces France and Germany into second lockdown

A man wearing a mask walks in the street in the center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Both France and Germany announced that they will go into lockdown for the month of Novermber, in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the community.

France's lockdown starts this Friday, with all restaurants, bars and non-essential workplaces being forced to close. Schools will remain open, but with increased health measures. People will only be able to leave their house for serious cause. 

Meanwhile, Germany goes into lockdown from Monday, 2nd of December. Restaurants, gyms and theatres will close. The country's Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said that public gatherings will be limited up to 10 people from up to two different households. 

Press Play to hear more in Greek.
Emmanuel Macron announces a second national lockdown in a televised address on 28 October.
