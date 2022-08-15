COVID-19: Perth and the Peel region into their second day of lockdown
Ο Ναός των Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης της Πέρθης, Κυριακή των Βαΐων, 25 Aπριλίου 2021. Source: Costas Demetriades
Western Australia recorded no new local cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, amid a three-day lockdown in Perth and Peel. One case was recorded in hotel quarantine, in a traveler who has recently returned from India. Meanwhile, health officials are urging people who attended venues on a growing list of exposure sites to get tested.
Share