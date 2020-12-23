Covid-19 restrictions in Greece to remain unchanged during Christmas

The curfew from 10pm will continue being in effect regardless of the Christmas period said local authorities.





Vaccinations to begin in a matter of days.

There will be no restriction changes during Christmas.

The first vaccines will arrive in Greece on the 26 th of December, with the first vaccinations set to begin the same day.





The President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou called on the government and leaders of the opposition parties to do the vaccine. She will do the vaccine on Evangelismos Hospital alongside prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.





