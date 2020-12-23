Covid-19 restrictions in Greece to remain unchanged during Christmas

Επίταξη ιατρών προανήγγειλε ο υπουργός Υγείας Βασίλης Κικίλιας Source: AAP Image / AP

Greek authorities announced there will be no easing of the restrictions for Christmas.

The curfew from 10pm will continue being in effect regardless of the Christmas period said local authorities.

The first vaccines will arrive in Greece on the 26th of December, with the first vaccinations set to begin the same day.

The President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou called on the government and leaders of the opposition parties to do the vaccine. She will do the vaccine on Evangelismos Hospital alongside prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.  

