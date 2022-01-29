COVID-19 update: 97 deaths since yesterday

COVID-19 update: 97 deaths since yesterdayPlay05:02A COVID-19 testing clinic at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.22MB) The last Saturday of January recorded a high number of deaths since the pandemic begun.READ MORELong covid: Η Παναγιώτα πέρασε τον ιό τον Οκτώβριο, αλλά ακόμη δεν έχει επανέλθει πλήρωςLISTEN TOCOVID-19 ενημέρωση: νέο αρνητικό ρεκόρ θανάτωνSBS Greek29/01/202205:02PlayShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23