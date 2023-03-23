COVID-19 vaccines: What is the future in Australia, and could we have to start paying for them?

KEY POINTS The president of Moderna Inc has discussed possible costs for COVID-19 vaccines in the United States

The Biden Administration has said the pandemic public health emergency will end in May

Access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters remains free in Australia

Three years into the coronavirus pandemic, Moderna Inc president says the company expects to price its COVID-19 vaccine at around $US130 ($A194) per dose in the United States going forward.





It comes ahead of the United States' pandemic public health emergency ending in May, meaning the federal government will no longer shoulder all vaccine costs.



