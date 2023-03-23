COVID-19 vaccines: What is the future in Australia, and could we have to start paying for them?

Moderna Inc has said it plans to price its COVID-19 vaccines at $US130 ($A194) per dose going forward. Will we see a similar price in Australia?

KEY POINTS
  • The president of Moderna Inc has discussed possible costs for COVID-19 vaccines in the United States
  • The Biden Administration has said the pandemic public health emergency will end in May
  • Access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters remains free in Australia
Three years into the coronavirus pandemic, Moderna Inc president says the company expects to price its COVID-19 vaccine at around $US130 ($A194) per dose in the United States going forward.

It comes ahead of the United States' pandemic public health emergency ending in May, meaning the federal government will no longer shoulder all vaccine costs.

So what would be the cost of staying safe from COVID-19 in the future, and will you need to start paying for your vaccination?
